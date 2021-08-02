Renault starts exporting Kiger to South Africa

Renault India has commenced exports of its sub 4 metre compact SUV Kiger to South Africa.

Renault’s diverse range of offerings in passenger vehicles has been consistently well received by the people of South Africa with its distinctive SUV look, great space, smart features and world-class sporty engine,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & MD. “We look forward expand the exports of Kiger to many international markets soon including Indonesia, other parts of Africa and SAARC region, along with growing our customer base in India,” he added.