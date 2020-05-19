Business

Renault opens bookings for Triber

Renault India has opened bookings for the Triber Easy-R AMT and it will be available in three trims at a price difference of ₹40,000 above the respective manual versions, with a starting price of ₹6.18 lakh.

Triber Easy-R AMT has been specifically designed for the Indian market and will offer an unmatched value proposition to customers looking at a B-segment car. Renault Triber is a super spacious, ultra-modular, fuel-efficient vehicle with attractive interiors which boasts of many modern and practical features in less than four meters, said the company in a statement.

Booking can be booked done online, on the My Renault App or at a Renault authorised dealership. The company has started the bookings from Tuesday and the deliveries would start in the coming weeks, it said in a statement.

