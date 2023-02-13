Renault-Nissan looks to ramp up production capacity of Oragadam plant to 80%

February 13, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. (RNAIPL) plans to ramp up production capacity of the Oragadam plant near Chennai to 80% over a period of time, said Ashwani Gupta, representative executive officer & COO, Nissan Motor Co.

“Currently, the plant is operating at 47% and we are looking at scaling it up to 80%. We started this alliance 15 years ago. Today, it is like rewriting a new chapter in the alliance,” he said.

To a question, Mr. Gupta said that RNAIPL did not have plans to set up a new plant as it had an “excellent” factory. However, it required some modernisation for electrification of products, he added.

The Renault-Nissan alliance plans to introduce two A-segment EV products. “We believe that electric cars will be competitive only if we are able to manage the vertical integration of the full supply chain,” he said.

Mr. Gupta was here to announce a fresh investment of ₹5,300 crore in the country for higher capacity utilisation, introduction of six new products including two electric vehicles, creation of new jobs, and upgradation of the Oragadam plant.

The first product will be rolled out by 2025. RNAIPL would also be developing a left-hand driven Magnite for export markets.

Guillaume Cartier, chairperson for Nissan’s Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania region, said, “India is the first alliance plant and will be at the centre of this new chapter of the alliance with new vehicles, new R&D activities and new export markets, taking our joint operations to the next level.”

“For the first time, the Nissan line-up in India will reflect our global power in high-quality SUVs and EVs, bringing greater value to our employees, customers and communities,” he added.