Renault Nissan Alliance signs pact with Kamarajar Port for car exports

March 20, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Renault Nissan Alliance India on Monday signed an agreement with Kamarajar Port Ltd. (KPL) for export of cars manufactured at its Chennai plant to regional and global destinations.

The agreement was signed between Nissan Motor India President Frank Torres and port CMD Sunil Paliwal. It builds on the existing partnership between the Renault Nissan Alliance and KPL and will facilitate further exports of cars through the port, according to a statement.

The Renault Nissan Alliance was among the the first car manufacturers in the South to commence exports of cars through Kamarajar Port. The Alliance has exported more than 1.15 million cars from KPL to about 108 global destinations over 13 years.. From April to December 2022, Renault and Nissan exported 65,477 cars from KPL against 44,717 cars in the year-earlier period.

“The global Renault Nissan Alliance has recently announced a new long-term vision for India, increasing production and R&D activities, introducing electric vehicles, and transitioning to carbon-neutral manufacturing. This agreement will help ensure that we are able to further strengthen our exports from India,” said Mr. Torres.

“Chennai is an important export hub for us. We continue to add new export destinations to vehicles manufactured at our plant in Oragadam, building on our 1-million-cars-exported milestone from 2022,” he said.