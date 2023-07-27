HamberMenu
Renault-Nissan Alliance plant produces 2.5 million cars in 13 years

July 27, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Nissan and Renault are seen in front of dealerships of the companies in Etampes, near Paris, France, January 26, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo | Photo Credit: Sarah Meyssonnier

Renault Nissan Automotive Pvt. Ltd. (RNAIPL) said that it has crossed a new milestone of manufacturing 2.5 million cars at its Oragadam plant, of which 1.15 million vehicles were exported to more than 108 destinations.

Over the past 13 years, the Alliance plant has manufactured on an average over 1.92 lakh Renault and Nissan cars every year, equivalent to one car produced every three minutes, it said in a statement.

In total, 20 models of cars across Renault and Nissan have been manufactured by the plant since it began operations.

“Moving to the future, RNAIPL is gearing up to manufacture six new models, three each for Renault and Nissan, as announced under the Alliance investment plan,” said RNAIPL Managing Director Keerthi Prakash.

“Going ahead, we will leverage our new investment in India and our global expertise to bring out a truly exceptional line-up of products that set new benchmarks for growth,” said Nissan India President Frank Torres.

“We are poised to introduce a line-up of new and enhanced vehicles, including advanced electric models, solidifying our position as pioneers in modern technology with a focus on reducing environmental footprint,” said Renault India CEO and MD Venkatram Mamillapalle.

Earlier this year, the Renault Nissan Alliance announced an investment of ₹5,300 crore in India to introduce new products and technologies, and boost production and R&D activities. It includes production of six new vehicles, of which two are fully electric vehicles.

