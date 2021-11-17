Renault announced that its entry-level car Kwid had crossed four lakh in sales and continued to be a major disruptor in India’s mini-car segment. The car had been designed and developed specifically for Indian buyers, keeping in mind global standards of quality and performance, the company said adding that it strongly resonated with the ‘Make in India’ ideology.
Renault Kwid crosses four lakh in sales
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
November 17, 2021 22:18 IST
