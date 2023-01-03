HamberMenu
Renault Kwid bags best pre-owned hatchback car of 2023 award

January 03, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Renault Kwid has won the 2023 best pre-owned small hatchback car of the year award from OLX Autos.

Renault KWID has redefined the entry segment in India led by its contemporary SUV-inspired design that offers  high ground clearance, best-in-class features and an economical cost of ownership. It has more than 4,25,000 happy customers, it said in a statement.

The car has seen strong recognition among customers and industry experts, winning 33 awards by several media platforms. Available in both 0.8L and 1.0L SCe powertrains with manual and AMT options, Renault KWID has been instrumental in the growth of the Renault brand across the country, it said.

