Renault India sells 1 lakh units of Triber, rolls out Limited Edition

French carmaker Renault has sold more than one lakh units of the Triber, a seven-seater Multi-Purpose Vehicle, in India. To celebrate this milestone, Renault India has rolled out Triber Limited Edition (LE) at a starting price of ₹7.24 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol engine, the Triber LE will be available in both manual and automated manual transmission. The LE features steering mounted audio and phone controls along with a six-way adjustable driver seat and reverse parking camera with guidelines, the company said. “The exteriors are accentuated by dual tone body colours in moonlight silver and cedar brown with black roof. It offers four airbags,” Renault said in a statement.

Bookings for the LE have commenced and can be done online on the My Renault App, or at an authorised dealership.

Triber has played a key role in Renault’s expansion plans. It was unveiled in August 2019 and since then Renault India has sold more than one lakh units. The MPV is exported to South Africa and the SAARC region.