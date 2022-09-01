Renault India rolls out limited edition models of Kiger, Triber, Kwid

Limited edition models of Renault Kiger, Triber and Kwid

French carmaker Renault has introduced limited edition models of its Kiger, Triber and Kwid for the festive season. Bookings commence at Renault dealerships on Friday.

The Festive Limited Edition range will be available in RXZ variants of Kiger and Triber and climber variant of Kwid across all transmissions in dual tone combination of white and a mystery black roof only, it said in a statement.