Renault India rolls out Kiger, Triber with enhanced safety features

June 07, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Renault India announced the commencement of deliveries for BS-6 phase-2 compliant Kiger and Triber AMT cars with enhanced safety features at ₹8.47 lakh and ₹8.12 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) respectively.

Renault India’s product line-up comprises safety features such as electronic stability program for enhanced control on curvy roads, hill start assist which prevents roll-back when starting uphill after braking, traction control system that identifies wheel speed irregularities, automatically reducing spins to maintain grip on slippery surfaces and prevent accidents, and tyre pressure monitoring system to provide real-time alerts for under-inflated or punctured tyres.