ADVERTISEMENT

Renault India plans to roll out CNG-fitted Triber MPV by December

Published - September 18, 2024 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand

Renault India Head of Marketing Abhinav Sinha, CEO and MD Venkatram Mamillapalle and CFO Julien Javelle at the launch of ‘Renault Utsavam’ ahead of the festive season.

Renault India is working on introducing a compressed natural gas (CNG) model of its compact mini-purpose vehice (MPV) Triber, according to a top company official.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are developing alternative fuel based vehicles that can run on CNG or battery. The former would be rolled out by the year end,” said CEO and MD Venkatram Mamillapalle during an interaction.

Stating Renault had a strong market for its diesel cars in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, he said the company’s presence in the North was limited as it was dominated by EVs and CNG-fitted cars. Hence, Renault was gearing up to unveil CNG-fitted cars as the next step to improve its market share in the North.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, CNG cars had huge demand in Gujarat, Haryana, New Delhi, Tamil Nadu and North Karnataka. Triber will be the first car to get fitted with a CNG kit and it will be produced at Oragadam plant.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While introducing the Night and Day limited edition of the popular models for the festive season, he said they will continue to produce all the existing models for a few years as Triber enjoyed monopoly status. Kwid had only two players in the segment while Kiger had several competitors.

Asked about the pile up of unsold stocks, he said: “Renault inventory is at minimum level when compared with others. There will be high demand for new cars during festival season that would helps us to liquidate sizeable inventory.”

The CEO said Renault-Nissan was on track to introduce five new vehicles in the coming years at an investment of ₹5,300 crore, of which 70% had already been invested. It included four Internal Combustion Engine vehicles and one EV.

He also said Renault India had donated four cars to Northern Command of the Indian Army and was set to deliver two to Eastern Command soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US