GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Renault India plans to roll out CNG-fitted Triber MPV by December

Published - September 18, 2024 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand
Renault India Head of Marketing Abhinav Sinha, CEO and MD Venkatram Mamillapalle and CFO Julien Javelle at the launch of ‘Renault Utsavam’ ahead of the festive season.

Renault India Head of Marketing Abhinav Sinha, CEO and MD Venkatram Mamillapalle and CFO Julien Javelle at the launch of ‘Renault Utsavam’ ahead of the festive season.

Renault India is working on introducing a compressed natural gas (CNG) model of its compact mini-purpose vehice (MPV) Triber, according to a top company official.

“We are developing alternative fuel based vehicles that can run on CNG or battery. The former would be rolled out by the year end,” said CEO and MD Venkatram Mamillapalle during an interaction.

Stating Renault had a strong market for its diesel cars in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, he said the company’s presence in the North was limited as it was dominated by EVs and CNG-fitted cars. Hence, Renault was gearing up to unveil CNG-fitted cars as the next step to improve its market share in the North.

According to him, CNG cars had huge demand in Gujarat, Haryana, New Delhi, Tamil Nadu and North Karnataka. Triber will be the first car to get fitted with a CNG kit and it will be produced at Oragadam plant.

While introducing the Night and Day limited edition of the popular models for the festive season, he said they will continue to produce all the existing models for a few years as Triber enjoyed monopoly status. Kwid had only two players in the segment while Kiger had several competitors.

Asked about the pile up of unsold stocks, he said: “Renault inventory is at minimum level when compared with others. There will be high demand for new cars during festival season that would helps us to liquidate sizeable inventory.”

The CEO said Renault-Nissan was on track to introduce five new vehicles in the coming years at an investment of ₹5,300 crore, of which 70% had already been invested. It included four Internal Combustion Engine vehicles and one EV.

He also said Renault India had donated four cars to Northern Command of the Indian Army and was set to deliver two to Eastern Command soon.

Published - September 18, 2024 09:25 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.