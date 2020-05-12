Renault India opens office, showrooms

Renault India opened its office and more than 194 showrooms and workshops. The remaining touchpoints will be opened in a phased-wise manner based, said the company.

Renault India has also rolled out a ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ scheme wherein customers can buy any Renault car in May and start paying their EMI after three months of purchase. The offer can be availed either at the dealership, on the Renault India website or the My Renault App.

Customers can book cars from home on the Renault India website or the MyRenault App with zero booking amount, and can also get loan approvals remotely from Renault Finance.