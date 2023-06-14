Renault India logs 1 mn units in production

HamberMenu
June 14, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
French carmaker Renault India rolled out the 10,00,000th car from its Oragadam unit on Tuesday.

Renault India had crossed the one-million mark in car production and hoped to achieve a similar milestone in sales soon, said a top official.

“We crossed the key milestone on Tuesday,” CEO & MD Venkatram Mamillapalle said during a media interaction. “We are heading towards one million customers in India.”

“The work has started very aggressively. We continue to be on target on time. Our dealer network is growing stronger and are trying to improve it at pan India level,” he said.

On Wednesday, the French carmaker said it would be getting into EV segment with aggressive positioning and roll out bigger cars in ‘C’ segment (above 4 metre) from 2025. Currently, Renault offers three passenger cars in ‘A’ and ‘B’ segments – Kwid, Kiger and Triber.

“Our growth pattern has been good. We have not been making profit for a long time and that’s a key a concern. But with new products coming on board, we will turnaround drastically as we enter ‘C’ segment,” he said.

The Oragadam plant of Renault-Nissan has a total production capacity of 4.80 lakh units per annum. Renault-Nissan utilised about 50% of it.

During CY22, the carmaker sold 84,000 units in the domestic market and exported 28,000 units. It expects to maintain the same numbers for CY23.

Mr. Venkatram said he was hopeful that domestic passenger-vehicle sales would touch 4-million during the calendar year as semiconductor chip shortage issue has eased.

To a question, he said they are not going to replace the existing internal combustion engine model cars with EVs as it was not a good solution.

