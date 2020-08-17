Renault India launches Duster petrol variant

Renault India on Monday announced the launch of its 1.3L turbo petrol engine sport utility vehicle Duster. The all-new BS VI compliant 1.3L Turbo Petrol engine delivers maximum power and torque of 156PS @ 5500 rpm and 254 Nm @1600 rpm respectively, which is best-in-segment.

It will be available in three variants with a 6-speed manual option at a starting price of ₹10.49 lakh, while the X-Tronic Continuous Variable Transmission will be available in two variants from ₹12.99 lakh onwards. Renault will also offer the option of the existing 1.5L petrol engine Duster for ₹8.59 lakh onwards, said the company in a statement.