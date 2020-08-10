Renault India July sales surges 75.5%

Renault India has reported a 75.5% growth in its July sales to 6,422 units on account of Triber AMT and new versions of Kwid.

There has been an encouraging response to the recently-launched Triber AMT and the new versions of Kwid range, said the company in a statement.

Renault will take its product strategy forward with the launch of the Duster with a new turbo petrol engine, which will make it the most powerful SUV in the segment, it added.

The French carmaker said that it was efficiently managing the current business environment through a focussed business strategy using digital platforms and providing customers with best of the services.

Renault India, meanwhile, announced the addition of 17 new sales and service touchpoints in Himachal Pradesh (4 facilities), Telangana (3 facilities), Rajasthan (2 facilities), Uttar Pradesh (2 facilities), Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

With this, Renault’s network has expanded to more than 390 sales and 470 service touchpoints that includes 200 workshop-on-wheels locations across the country.

“Although we are cautious given the current situation, it is encouraging to see that we are attracting new dealers in these times, as well as getting more investments and expansion requests by existing partners. This is enabling us to expand our presence to cater to more customers in metro cities as well as emerging tier II-IV cities across the country,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, CEO & MD, Renault India Operations.