Renault India introduces ‘Showroom on Wheels’, ‘Workshop on Wheels’

July 25, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MUMBAI

Renault India Private Ltd. (RIPL) has introduced “Showroom on Wheels” and “Workshop on Wheels,” at 625 locations in 26 states, 3 Union Territories of India as part of its “Renault Experience Days” campaign.

The company will also provide the on-the-spot test drive, booking and car finance options at all these locations.

Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President Sales Marketing, Renault India Private Ltd. said, “This unique initiative underlines our dedication to crafting customer-centric experiences that exceed expectations.”

“With the ‘Showroom on Wheels’ and ‘Workshop on Wheels’ initiatives, we aim to break barriers and reach out to customers in every corner of the nation, strengthening our connection with the people of India.”

The company said while the “Showroom on Wheels” will serve as a mobile extension of Renault’s showrooms, offering potential customers the opportunity to explore and experience the latest Renault vehicles, the “Workshop on Wheels” initiative will ensure hassle-free maintenance and servicing of Renault vehicles at the customers’ doorstep.