Renault India delivers over 11,000 Kiger SUVs

RENAULT INDIA KIGER   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Renault India commenced the sales of its B-Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) Kiger by delivering more than 11,000 units on the first day. It is all set to strengthen Renault’s presence in the sub-four meter SUV segment, is well on its way to set new benchmarks in the Indian automotive industry, said the company in a statement.

“With Kiger, Renault has successfully launched yet another breakthrough product, targeted at the core of Indian’s automotive market. Following Duster, Kiger is all set to make SUV aspirations accessible to a whole new set of customers," said Venkatram Mamillapalle, CEO & MD, Renault India Operations.

