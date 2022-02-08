Renault India crosses 8 lakh units in sales

French carmaker Renault’s India arm has achieved a milestone by selling 8 lakh cars in the country.

The company said this was due to factors such as the brand’s strong product portfolio, customer centric approach, network expansion, rural focus, and innovative marketing initiatives.

Renault India’s current portfolio comprises Kwid, Triber, Kiger, and the Duster. Kiger, which was unveiled in 2021, has emerged as one of its volume drivers, while Kwid recently crossed the 4 lakh units in sales, the company said.

Over the last few years, Renault has established a strong foundation in India. Together with a strong product strategy, Renault offers a seamless brand ownership experience to its customers. “All these have scripted Renault’s growth story in India,” Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO & MD, India Operations, said in a statement.

Out of eight lakh units, one lakh had been exported till date.