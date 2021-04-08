Renault, Cero offer to scrap old vehicles

Renault India and Cero Recycling have unveiled ‘RELIVE,’ an end-to-end old vehicle scrapping solution.

“We have launched the programme in New Delhi and NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru by partnering with Cero Recycling,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO and MD, Renault India Operations.

“With its eco-friendly practices, Cero will help reduce carbon footprint, making a zero-waste, zero pollution ecosystem, while Renault will offer attractive and exclusive guaranteed benefits on new vehicle purchase,” said

He also said that Renault India supported the new scrappage policy by offering fair scrap valuation quote and guaranteed major benefits to customers purchasing a new Renault vehicle by scrapping their existing cars of any brand. Renault would be offering this exclusive channel even for prospects willing to have their old two-wheelers scrapped.

“The initiative is aimed at providing the potential customers and prospects with a seamless hassle-free channel to scrap their old vehicles, buy new Renault vehicles and also avail attractive benefits on their new purchase,” he said.

Cero is a joint venture between Mahindra Accelo and MSTC. It said it was the first government-authorised automotive and steel-recycling company. It has set up three recycling plants at Greater Noida, Chennai and Pune, under the brand name Cero.

“We have state-of-the-art dismantling centres at Greater Noida, Pune and Chennai and collection centres at major cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Chandigarh. Further, Cero has plans to have presence in 25 cities within the next 8-10 months,” said Sumit Issar, MD, Mahindra Accelo.