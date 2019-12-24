Renault begins export of Triber to South Africa

Renault India on Tuesday commenced the exports of Triber by shipping 600 units to South Africa from the Kamarajar Port. The next lot would be exported by February, said a top official.

“We will continue this growth momentum and expand the exports of Triber to other parts of Africa and the SAARC region, alongside growing the Triber family in India,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, country CEO and MD, Renault India.

“Based on the performance, we will decide the exact numbers for the export of the next lot. We did not plan for exports this year. But we did it,” he said.

Renault Triber is a seven-seater, sub-four metre vehicle. It is neither a MPV nor a sub-compact vehicle. But, positioned as an unique segment in itself. Ever since its launch in India some four months ago, it has sold more than 20,000 units and the company plans to double the sales during 2020.

Talking about Triber, Mr. Mamillapalle said the acceptance of Triber by the Indian customers was overwhelming and encouraging. While the sales of other original equipment manufacturers were going down in recent times, Renault performed well due to Triber. It was preferred by individuals and joint families. The demand came from semi-urban and rural areas. Besides, Chennai did exceedingly well.

“We will be rolling out BS VI Triber by mid-January and automatic manual transmission model by the first quarter. There would also be a price increase. This would be followed by the launch of a sub-four metre vehicle in the second half of 2020,” he said.

Mentioning that Renault had completely stopped producing diesel variants in India as it was not economical, he said its contribution to revenue was lower when compared with petrol variants.

On Renault’s 2022 mid-term plan, he said an electric vehicle would be rolled out by end 2021 or start of 2022. Renault was not in favour of unveiling more vehicles as it would cannibalise its sales.

The immediate plan was to increase the dealership network from the present 267 to 375.

On the final sales numbers for calendar year 2019, he said it was better than 2018 and numbers would be announced soon.