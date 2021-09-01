Renault announces new offerings for customers

CHENNAI

01 September 2021 21:59 IST

Renault India has announced a slew of offerings for its customers in India. The first is the introduction of Kwid MY21. it comes in 0.8L and 1.0L SCe powertrains in both manual and AMT options. Besides, Renault has come out with a special offers for the customers in the month of September, offering maximum benefits of up to ₹80,000 on select variants across its product range, it said in a statement.

These offers can be availed while purchasing new Renault vehicle during this period. In addition to the above, the company has rolled out 10 unique Loyalty Rewards to mark the 10 years celebrations, with maximum loyalty benefits up to ₹1.10 lakh, which is over and above the regular consumer offers.

Renault also announced the Buy Now, Pay in 2022 scheme on the purchase of Kwid, Triber and Kiger, wherein the buyers can opt for a new vehicle now and start paying EMIs after six months.

Advertising

Advertising

Renault India Pvt. Ltd. is a fully owned subsidiary of Renault S.A.S. France. Renault India has a manufacturing unit at Oragadam with a capacity of 480,000 units per annum.