ADVERTISEMENT

Renaatus wins $29-mn bid to expand and upgrade airport in Maldives

April 04, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Renaatus Projects, a construction and construction material manufacturer, has won a $29-million contract from the Government of Maldives to expand and upgrade the infrastructure of Gan International Airport, operated by Addu International Airport.

According to its chairman Selvasundaram Poosappan, the project is funded by EXIM Bank of India, and involves construction of an air traffic control tower and fire station besides upgrading and refurbishing the current terminal and parking space. The construction work is expected to begin by June and get over in two years.

The company has projects, both completed and ongoing, worth ₹800 crore in Maldives and with the airport works, this will increase to almost ₹ 900 crore, he said. The company will also maintain the airport for five years, though it will not be operating it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, a Memorandum of Understanding in this regard was signed by Gais Naseer, MD, Addu International Airport Company and Mr. Poosappan recently. The company has set a target to increase its annual topline to ₹3,500 crore by 2030 from ₹800 crore now.

It runs three plants to manufacture Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) blocks (Renacon), panels, and adhesives in Tamil Nadu and plans to set up seven more manufacturing units across the country, the release added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

heavy construction

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US