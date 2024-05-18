GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Remsons-Uni Autonics bags LOI worth ₹30 crore

Published - May 18, 2024 09:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Remsons-Uni Autonics Private Ltd. (RUAPL), a part of the Remsons Group, said it had secured a LOI valued at ₹30 crore. The order will be delivered over a period of 3 years, the company said in a statement. 

“After a rigorous selection process, RUAPL emerged earning the trust and confidence of a leading Tier 1 Supplier to the auto Industry. This partnership reflects RUAPL’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction,” the company said.

Amit Srivastava, CEO said, “This partnership underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional solutions and exceeding our customers’ expectations.”

“We will leverage our expertise and resources to drive value and success for our customers and further solidify our position as a trusted partner in the industry,” he added. 

