Remsons Industries to form JV with Switzerland’s Aircom Group

March 27, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Remsons Industries Ltd., which is into making cables & shifters for automotive industry, said it had entered into an agreement with Aircom Group AG, Switzerland, to form a joint venture company namely Aircom Remsons Automotive Private Ltd (ARAPL).

ARAPL would be engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of tyre mobility kits (new-age puncture kits) and its components.

“This move will increase the total share of Remsons in the overall products supplied to OEMs. ARAPL would focus on eventually introducing these products for consumers,” the company said in a statement.

Rahul Kejriwal, Executive Director, Remsons Industries said, “With this joint venture we are aiming at gaining sizable market share in tyre mobility segment, which includes tyre repair kits and related products, sealants, air compressors, plugs, and other products aimed at repairing and preventing punctures in various types of tyres.”

“As the EV adoption in India is picking up, the need for making these vehicles lighter is a challenge as the battery weight is the major weight of the vehicle. The tyre mobility products will change its game in increasing the mileage per charge due to lesser weight,” he said.

