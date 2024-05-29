ADVERTISEMENT

Remsons Industries Q4 PAT doubles to ₹5.2 crore

Published - May 29, 2024 09:50 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Remsons Industries Ltd., an automotive OEM components manufacturer, reported 100% growth in fourth quarter consolidated net profit at ₹5.2 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the quarter ended March 31, 2024 the company’s revenue grew 6% to ₹81 crore.

For FY24 the company reported net profit of ₹13.30 crore as compared with ₹8.40 crore in the previous year, up 59%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue for the year remained flat at ₹312.30 crore. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Krishna Kejriwal, Managing Director said, “Our outstanding achievement is attributed to strategic initiatives like higher value products, operational efficiency improvements, and robust export realisations.” 

“Looking ahead, we are confident in our future-ready position thanks to the revolutionary changes brought about by digital transformation and our solid intent to move up the value chain,” he said.

“Our positive outlook is fuelled by the belief that our growth trajectory will see significant enhancement through strategic partnerships, including synergistic joint ventures, acquisitions, and collaborations,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US