Remsons Industries acquires 51% stake in U.K.-based BEE Lighting for ₹33 crore

Published - October 22, 2024 10:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Remsons Holding Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Remsons Industries Ltd., a provider of control cables, gear shifters, sensors and winches, said it has acquired 51% equity stake in U.K. based BEE Lighting, which is into automotive lighting design,​development​and manufacturing for £3 million (about ₹33 crore). 

“This strategic acquisition represents a significant milestone in Remsons’ plan to diversify its product portfolio by entering the automotive lighting market and adding BEE’s expanding customer portfolio of prestigious marques in the Luxury/Super/Hyper-Car & EV marketplace,” the company said in a statement.

Rahul Kejriwal, Executive Director of Remsons, said, “This acquisition not only enhances our product offering but also allows us to enter the lighting market with the significant expertise and innovation that BEE brings. It’s a step forward in delivering more comprehensive solutions to our customers.”

Paul Crees and Colin Fulford, founders, BEE Lighting in a statement said, “This partnership will allow us to reach new customers across the globe and further enhance our product innovation.”

With this acquisition, Remsons will now provide automotive lighting solutions from design to manufacturing, enabling customers to enjoy a broader range of high-quality offerings. The acquisition is expected to deliver immediate benefits in product development, market reach and customer satisfaction, it said.

