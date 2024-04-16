GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Remsons bags ₹30-crore order from Tata Motors

April 16, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Remsons Industries Ltd., which supplies components to automotive industry said it had secured the fourth order from Tata Motors for the supply of winches used for spare wheel.

The company is currently supplying winches to various models of Tata Motors like Tigor, Altroz and Punch. The recent order has been received for Tata Nexon CNG, the company said.

“The total size of all the orders stands at ₹30 crore which will be executed over three years,” it added.

Amit Srivastava, Group CEO, Remsons Industries said, “By providing a wide selection of winches, we ensure that businesses can find the perfect solution for their specific needs and be a valuable partner in their journey.”

“With the help of U.K. acquisition Remsons was able to add various goods such as winches, jacks and pedal boxes. We are in the process of introducing them to our customers, who will be able to benefit from global technology produced in India,” he added.

