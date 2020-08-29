Remove anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre: SIMA

COIMBATORE

29 August 2020 22:17 IST

‘Move will make textile mills, fabric makers competitive’

Textile mills and fabric manufacturers have sought the removal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre to make the textile industry internationally competitive.

Southern India Mills Association (SIMA) chairman Ashwin Chandran said textile manufacturers, who use viscose staple fibre supply products to niche markets where there is a huge demand for viscose fabric.

Align with global prices

“Removal of anti-dumping duty on the viscose fibre will make the domestic prices align with the global prices,” added Mr. Chandran. While viscose fibre attracts 5% import duty besides anti-dumping duty, viscose yarn attracts only import duty.

Hence, powerloom weavers are dependent on imported viscose spun yarn to compete in the international market. While 2,022 tonnes of viscose spun yarn was imported in 2016-2017, the import in 2019-2020 was 56,262 tonnes. Almost four lakh spindles in India, with a production capacity worth ₹1,000 crore, lost the opportunity to tap the potential.

This is because of the high cost of viscose fibre available in the domestic market which is ₹20-₹25 more per kg in the domestic market compared with the international prices, the Association said. Import of viscose staple fibre attracts $0.103 to $0.512 of anti-dumping duty per kg for imports from countries such as Indonesia too.

According to M. Senthil Kumar, former chairman of Powerloom Development and Export Promotion Council, viscose fabric was highly in demand in the fashion segment. For the last four-five years, leading brands had sought more viscose products in the women and children apparel segment.

According to Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) , countries such as Vietnam are looking to source more fabrics from India, especially man-made fibre and blended fabrics.

While polyester fibre is available in India at international prices, viscose fibre is priced higher in the country because of the anti-dumping duty protection.