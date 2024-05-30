Reliance Retail’s JioMart plans to enter quick commerce

Reliance Retail’s JioMart, an e-marketplace is planning to introduce quick commerce services in India to provide its customers with a choice and enhance its business.

The delivery is said to be under 30 minutes and will be available in eight cities across 68 pin codes from June, starting with the grocery category including fruits and vegetables, people familiar with the plan said.

Reliance Retail will leverage its network of nearly 19,000 stores to start instant delivery in over 1,000 cities in a phased manner, marking one of the largest quick commerce rollouts by any company in India, the people said.

By managing both online and offline orders from the same stores, JioMart aims at improving unit economics and extend quick commerce to every corner of the country, unlike ‘dark store’-led [warehouses where products are kept for delivery] models that focus on major cities.

The company is currently focused on a hyperlocal omnichannel presence and continues to cater to its customers from thousands of stores located in proximity to consumers across the country. It is optimising store layouts and enhancing fulfilment technology to ensure a 100% fill rate and on-time deliveries, the people said.

JioMart will leverage its technology platforms for fulfilment process and optimise delivery routes to reach customers in the shortest span of time.