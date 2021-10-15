Reliance Retail unveils Freshpik superstore

MUMBAI

15 October 2021 20:48 IST

Making its foray into ultra-premium grocery segment, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. has announced the opening of Freshpik, an experiential gourmet food superstore at Jio World Drive in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

The first Freshpik store offers the finest food products and beverages sourced from select local and international destinations, the company said.

“A distinctive aspect of Freshpik is its immersive shopping concepts – created by integrating digital and physical themes – that elevate the experience of shopping to a whole new plane. Many of these concepts are being implemented for the first time in India,” the company said in a statement.

“If good food is your thing, Freshpik is a paradise. Freshpik is a food experience, not just a store” said Damodar Mall, CEO Grocery Retail, Reliance Retail.