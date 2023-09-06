Reliance Retail picks up 51% stake in Alia Bhatt’s clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma, forms JV

September 06, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) has acquired 51% stake in actor Alia Bhatt’s kids and maternity-wear brand Ed-a-Mamma for an unspecified amount.

“RRVL aims to take the brand on a dynamic growth trajectory by closely collaborating with founder Alia Bhatt and leveraging the management strength of its subsidiary Reliance Brands Ltd. to spearhead the business. This partnership also marks a significant step forward in promoting sustainable fashion for the younger generation,” RRVL said in a statement.

Ed-a-Mamma is an apparel brand for 2–12 year-olds. Last year, the brand expanded its range to include maternity-wear followed by a range for infants and toddlers.

“At Reliance, we have always admired brands that lead with a strong purpose and embody a unique design ethos exemplified perfectly by Ed-a-Mamma and its founder Alia Bhatt,” said Isha Ambani, Director, RRVL.

Ms. Bhatt, in a statement, said, “With this joint venture, we look forward to taking Ed-a-Mamma to many more kids and parents and continuing to inspire a love for nature through everything we do.”

After the deal brand is likely to grow into new areas like personal care and baby furniture while retaining its “core values of being child-friendly, parent-friendly, and planet-friendly.”

Also on the anvil is children’s story books and an animated series, RRVL said.