Reliance Retail opens first freestanding Gap store in Mumbai

February 24, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Mumbai

Reliance Retail has announced the opening of the first freestanding Gap store in India at Mumbai’s Infiniti Mall. Reliance Retail is the official retailer for Gap across all channels in India.

“After opening more than 50 Gap shop-in-shops since last year, Reliance Retail now initiates the second phase of the launch with the new Gap store in Infiniti Mall,” the company said in a statement.

The expansion of Gap’s India presence will include a series of freestanding store openings across the country in the coming months.

Gap store at Infiniti Mall will serve as the fullest range of the brand featuring denim, logo products, khakis and modern essentials for families, the company said.

Akhilesh Prasad, president & CEO, Fashion & Lifestyle, Reliance Retail Ltd., said, “While the opening of freestanding stores is an important driver of Gap’s long-term growth plan in India, it also gives us yet another opportunity to bring world-class brands and a differentiated shopping experience to our discerning Indian consumers.”