ADVERTISEMENT

Reliance Retail opens first freestanding Gap store in Mumbai

February 24, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Reliance Retail has announced the opening of the first freestanding Gap store in India at Mumbai’s Infiniti Mall. Reliance Retail is the official retailer for Gap across all channels in India.

“After opening more than 50 Gap shop-in-shops since last year, Reliance Retail now initiates the second phase of the launch with the new Gap store in Infiniti Mall,” the company said in a statement.

The expansion of Gap’s India presence will include a series of freestanding store openings across the country in the coming months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gap store at Infiniti Mall will serve as the fullest range of the brand featuring denim, logo products, khakis and modern essentials for families, the company said.

Akhilesh Prasad, president & CEO, Fashion & Lifestyle, Reliance Retail Ltd., said, “While the opening of freestanding stores is an important driver of Gap’s long-term growth plan in India, it also gives us yet another opportunity to bring world-class brands and a differentiated shopping experience to our discerning Indian consumers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US