Reliance Retail opens fashion and lifestyle departmental store in Delhi

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
September 27, 2022 21:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Reliance Retail has announced the unveiling of its fashion and lifestyle departmental store format Reliance Centro. The first store was opened in Delhi at Vasant Kunj. This format will deal with categories like apparels, footwear, cosmetics, lingerie, sportswear to luggage and accessories of over 300 Indian and International brands, the company said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The offering is designed to cater to every occasion – from parties to festivals to wedding, making Reliance Centro the preferred fashion destination for all needs,” Reliance Retail said in a statement. “This 75,000 sq. ft. store [at Vasant Kunj], which is one of its kind in this region, is a complete departmental store with range of more than 20,000 style options for the entire family,” it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app