Reliance Retail opens fashion and lifestyle departmental store in Delhi

Reliance Retail has announced the unveiling of its fashion and lifestyle departmental store format Reliance Centro. The first store was opened in Delhi at Vasant Kunj. This format will deal with categories like apparels, footwear, cosmetics, lingerie, sportswear to luggage and accessories of over 300 Indian and International brands, the company said.

“The offering is designed to cater to every occasion – from parties to festivals to wedding, making Reliance Centro the preferred fashion destination for all needs,” Reliance Retail said in a statement. “This 75,000 sq. ft. store [at Vasant Kunj], which is one of its kind in this region, is a complete departmental store with range of more than 20,000 style options for the entire family,” it added.