Reliance Retail in licensing pact with U.K.’s online fashion retailer ASOS

Published - May 16, 2024 08:59 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Reliance Retail and ASOS, the U.K.’s online fashion retailer for 20-somethings, have entered into a long-term licensing agreement, wherein Reliance Retail would be the exclusive retail partner for ASOS across all online and offline channels in India. 

Leveraging its experience of operating omni-channel retail networks, Reliance Retail will introduce ASOS’s portfolio of fashion-led own brand labels to the Indian market through a multi-channel presence for ASOS and a diverse array of retail formats, including exclusive brand stores, multi-brand store expressions, and digital commerce platforms.

The agreement is ASOS’s first country-wide exclusive retail partnership.

Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., said, “This partnership reaffirms our status as India’s premier retail destination, ensuring our customers have access to the cutting-edge fashion styles they crave.”

José Antonio Ramos, CEO, ASOS, said, “Together with Reliance Retail, we are bringing some of our fashion-led own-brands to customers in India – including ASOS Design.”

