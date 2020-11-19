Reliance Retail completes fund raising exercise, mobilise ₹47,265 crore

MUMBAI

19 November 2020 22:13 IST

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) have announced that they have completed the current phase of partner induction and fund raise exercise for RRVL by receiving cumulative subscription amount of ₹47,265 crore from nine international investors who have together picked up 10.09% stake. The shares have been allotted.

Isha Mukesh Ambani, director, RRVL said, “With our focus on new commerce, we are committed to playing a transformational role in the Indian retail sector by empowering millions of merchants and micro, small and medium enterprises.”

Advertising

Advertising