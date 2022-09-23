Reliance New Energy to invest $12 million in U.S. solar tech firm Caelux Corp

RNEL will acquire 20% stake in Caelux

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
September 23, 2022 09:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A bird flies past a Reliance Industries logo installed on its mart in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

Reliance New Energy Ltd (RNEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd has signed definitive agreements to invest in Caelux Corporation, a company headquartered in Pasadena, California, in the U.S. engaged in the development of perovskite-based solar technology. RNEL will invest $12 million to acquire a 20% stake in Caelux.

“This investment will accelerate product and technology development for Caelux, including the construction of its pilot line in the U.S., for expediting the commercial development of its technology,” RIL said in a statement.

RNEL and Caelux have also entered into a strategic partnership agreement for technical collaboration and commercialization of Caelux’s technology.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Caelux’s proprietary technology enables high-efficiency solar modules that can produce 20% more energy over the 25-year lifetime of a solar project at significantly lower installed cost, RIL said.

Reliance is setting up a global-scale integrated photovoltaic Giga factory at Jamnagar, Gujarat. Through this investment and collaboration, Reliance will be able to produce more powerful and lower-cost solar modules leveraging Caelux’s products, it added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, RIL, said, “The investment in Caelux aligns with our strategy to create the most advanced green energy manufacturing ecosystem, backed by world-class talent, and built on the pillars of technological innovation achieved through strategic partnerships.”

“We believe Caelux’s proprietary perovskite-based solar technology provides us with access to the next leg of innovation in crystalline solar modules. We will work along with the team at Caelux to accelerate its product development and commercialization of its technology,” he added.

Scott Graybeal, CEO of Caelux Corporation, said, “Through the partnership with Reliance, we will accelerate our efforts to build out our manufacturing capabilities to produce products that make crystalline solar modules more efficient and cost-effective. We look forward to demonstrating the future of solar power at a scale as we support Reliance’s global expansion plans and product roadmap.”

The transaction is expected to be completed by end of September 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
business (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app