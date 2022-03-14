Reliance New Energy to acquire Lithium Werks

Mukesh Ambani | Photo Credit: File photo

March 14, 2022 21:14 IST

Reliance New Energy Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd., said it had signed definitive agreements to acquire substantially all of the assets of Lithium Werks BV for a total transaction value of $61 million, including funding for future growth.

The assets include the entire patent portfolio of Lithium Werks, manufacturing facility in China, key business contracts and hiring of existing employees as a going concern.

Founded in 2017, through acquisition of certain assets of Valence and A123 industrial division, the management of Lithium Werks brings over 30 years of battery expertise and nearly 200 MWh annual production capacity including coating, cell and custom module manufacturing capability, Reliance said in a statement.

Lithium Werks is a leading provider of cobalt free and high-performance Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries. “With the recent resurgence in demand for LFP batteries, Lithium Werks is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the global opportunities before it through its integrated portfolio of LFP solutions,” the company added.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd., said, “LFP is fast gaining as one of the leading cell chemistries due to its cobalt and nickel free batteries, low cost and longer life compared to NMC and other chemistries.”

“Lithium Werks is one of the leading LFP cell manufacturing companies globally and has a vast patent portfolio and a management team which brings tremendous experience of innovation across LFP value chain. We are looking forward to working with the Lithium Werks team and are excited about the pace at which we are progressing towards establishing an end-to-end battery manufacturing and supply ecosystem for India markets,” he added.

“Along with Faradion, Lithium Werks will enable us to accelerate our vision of establishing India at the core of developments in global battery chemistries and help us provide a secure, safe and high-performance supply chain to the large and growing Indian EV and Energy Storage markets,” Mr. Ambani said.

Joe Fisher, co-founder and CEO of Lithium Werks, said, “This deal means increased resources and expanded global reach, while leveraging our experienced team and IP portfolio and providing scale and momentum to help drive our product innovation, capacity expansion and accelerate our clean energy strategy.”