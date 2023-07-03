Reliance Jio unveils Jio Bharat internet-enabled phones

July 03, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. has introduced Jio Bharat internet-enabled phones at ₹999. The company has also announced unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data for ₹123 per month for the users of this phone.

Beta trial for first 1 million Jio Bharat phones will begin from 7 July 2023 and will be carried out across 6,500 tehsils, the company said.

“There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution,” Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“6 years ago, when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio will leave no stone unturned to democratize internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology will no longer remain a privilege for a select few,” he said.

“The new Jio Bharat phone is another step in that direction. It is at the centre of innovation, and it continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing disproportionate and true value for different segments of users with meaningful, real-life use cases,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.