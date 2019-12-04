Reliance Jio to increase tariff by up to 40%

Reliance Jio has announced an up to 40% increase in tariffs with effect from December 6, with the company claiming its customers will get 300% more benefits than its rivals’ tariff plans.

Reliance Jio’s ‘New all-in- one plans’ starts at ₹199 for a month, ₹399 for two months, ₹555 for three months and ₹2,199 for 12 months. The customers will get free 1,000 minutes, 2,000 minutes, 3,000 minutes and 12,000 minutes of talk time respectively for calls made to non-Jio network.

Besides, these plans offer unlimited free calls on Jio-to-Jio network with 1.5 GB of data per day.

“These plans will provide up to 300% more benefits to the Jio consumers, upholding the Jio promise of providing the best quality service at the lowest price globally.

“These plans will go live on December 6, 2019 and can be opted ffor rom all existing touchpoints,” said the company in a statement.

On December 3, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel increased their tariffs by between 20% and 47%.

Vodafone Idea charges ₹299 for 1 month plan, ₹699 for 3 months plan and ₹2,399 for 12 months plan while Bharti Airtel charges ₹248 for 1 month, ₹598 for 3 months plan and ₹2,498 for 12 months plan, offering similar benefits.

“While remaining committed to the ultimate interest of the consumer, Jio will take all necessary steps to help sustain the Indian telecommunications industry. Jio will continue to work with the government on the consultation process for revision of telecom tariffs and looks forward to participation from all other stakeholders,” said Jio on Sunday.