Reliance Jio partners Microsoft

Reliance Jio has entered into a long-term alliance with Microsoft to accelerate digital transformation with the launch of new cloud data centres.

Reliance Jio will set up a network of ‘large, world-class data centres’ across India powered by Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform.

As part of a 10-year commitment the companies will offer solutions around connectivity, computing and storage solutions and other services essentials for Indian businesses and will span the broad Reliance Industries ecosystem, said Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in a statement.

Tech-led GDP growth

“[Reliance] Jio and Microsoft have entered into a globally unique, long-term alliance to accelerate the digital transformation of our country,” said Mukesh Ambani while addressing RIL’s annual general meeting.

According to the statement, the companies would aim to enhance the adoption of leading technologies such as data analytics, AI, cognitive services, blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT) and Edge-computing among small and medium enterprises to make them ready to compete and grow, while helping accelerate technology-led GDP growth in India and driving the adoption of next generation technology solutions at scale.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who addressed the AGM via video conferencing said, “It is such an incredible time to embark upon this partnership together. Our long-term partnership combines the power of our technology — including Azure, Azure AI and Office 365 — with Jio’s connectivity and digital solutions – which, as you know, are among the most used and fastest-growing in the world. Together, we will offer comprehensive technology solutions – from compute and storage, to connectivity and productivity – to SMBs [small and medium businesses] everywhere in the country.”