Reliance Jio offers free broadband for new customers, double data for existing

Reliance Jio said it will offer free broadband services to new customers and doubled data limit for all existing customers to support work-from-home in the fight against COVID-19.

“To ensure that everyone stays connected while at home, Jio will provide Basic JioFiber broadband connectivity (10 Mbps), wherever it is geographically feasible, without any service charge, for this period. Jio will also provide home gateway routers with a minimum refundable deposit,” said Reliance Industries (RIL) in a statement.

For all existing JioFiber subscribers, Jio will provide double data across all plans.

JioFibre broadband customers are required to pay ₹2,500 at the time of installation. Of this amount, ₹1,500 is refundable at the time of surrendering the connection.

Jio will provide double data across its 4G data add-on vouchers. It will also bundle non-Jio voice calling minutes in these vouchers at no additional cost, to meet the increased need of these services.

“As its an ongoing commitment, Jio is ensuring that its mobility services are up and running at all times with the deployment of essential teams on rotation round the clock across the country,” said the statement.

The company has also doubled data limits for top-up voucher and bundle-free calling minutes to non-Jio networks in these vouchers.

State-owned telecom companies BSNL and MTNL took lead last week to announce free broadband plans and additional data for their customers to support work from home.