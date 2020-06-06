Reliance Jio net debt plummets to ₹21,900 cr.

Reliance Jio’s net debt has fallen to ₹21,900 crore from its peak of ₹2.17 lakh crore, with global investors pumping funds over the last six weeks, for equity stake in its parent Jio Platforms Ltd., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited.

Investors such as Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista, General Atlantic, KKR and Mubadala have invested over ₹92,000 crore in Jio Platforms, conferring an enterprise value of ₹5.2 lakh crore.

As in the case of the earlier deals, Jio Platforms is expected to retain 10% of the funds and transfer the rest to its parent company, which could subsequently use the funds for deleveraging its own balance sheet.

“RJio’s net debt would reduce to ₹21,900 crore from a peak of ₹2.17 lakh crore before the InvIT formation.

“... 10% of Mubadala’s investment of ₹9,094 crore would flow to Jio Platforms and the rest would go to the parent,” said Motilal Oswal Research in a note to clients.