Reliance Infra to be debt-free: Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group at a Reliance Infrastructure AGM. | File  

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. chairman Anil Ambani on Tuesday said the firm will receive ₹7,100 crore from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) following the recent Supreme Court judgement.

The funds would be utilised to repay the debt of Reliance Infrastructure and the company would become debt free, he told shareholder at the annual general meeting.

On a standalone basis, Reliance Infrastructure has a standalone debt of ₹3,808 crore.

He further disclosed that there were regulatory assets worth ₹50,000 crore under approval/ dispute before various fora for power distribution business BSES Delhi and erstwhile GTD in Mumbai. Further, arbitration claims worth ₹15,000 crore were pending before various fora.


