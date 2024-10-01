GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reliance Infra board approves raising $350 million via FCCBs

Published - October 01, 2024 08:03 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Board of Directors of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. on Tuesday approved a proposal to raise up to $350 million (₹2,930 crore) by issuing unsecured foreign currency convertible Bonds (FCCBs) to VFSI Holdings Pte. Ltd. The FCCBs will be convertible into equity shares at ₹330 per share. The company said in a regulatory filing that the FCCBs will be unsecured and will have an ultra-low cost coupon of 5% annum with a long maturity of 10 years.

The fund-raising approval is in addition to the ₹3,000 crore fund raise announced on September 19, 2024 through preferential issue. The board also approved an employees stock option scheme (ESOS) for all employees of the company and its subsidiaries. The ESOS provides for grant of up to 2,60,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each, representing approximately 5% of the company’s fully diluted capital.

“The ESOS will unlock the employee earning potential, in alignment to the company’s performance and growth,” the company said in the filing.

Published - October 01, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.