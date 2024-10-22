Reliance Infra arm to set up explosives, ammunition, small arms factory in Maharashtra

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group on Tuesday announced the setting up of an integrated project for manufacturing of explosives, ammunition and small arms in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. This project will be undertaken by Reliance Infrastructure-promoted Reliance Defence Ltd.

The company said it has been allotted 1,000 acre of land in Watad Industrial Area of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra to develop Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC) which, it said, would be the ‘largest greenfield project’ in defence sector in India ‘by any private sector company.’

Reliance Infrastructure said it will invest more than ₹10,000 crore over the next 10 years in this project.

The ammunition range will include small, medium, large caliber and terminally-guided munition (TGM). The small arms portfolio will address export markets, both civil and military applications, the company said.

The proposed projects envisage potential joint ventures with up to six leading Global Defence Companies, it added.

Reliance Infrastructure’s wholly owned subsidiaries Jai Armaments Ltd. and Reliance Defence Ltd. already have licences from the Government of India for manufacturing of arms and ammunition.

