GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reliance Infra arm to set up explosives, ammunition, small arms factory in Maharashtra

Published - October 22, 2024 08:33 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group on Tuesday announced the setting up of an integrated project for manufacturing of explosives, ammunition and small arms in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. This project will be undertaken by Reliance Infrastructure-promoted Reliance Defence Ltd. 

The company said it has been allotted 1,000 acre of land in Watad Industrial Area of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra to develop Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC) which, it said, would be the ‘largest greenfield project’ in defence sector in India ‘by any private sector company.’

Reliance Infrastructure said it will invest more than ₹10,000 crore over the next 10 years in this project.

The ammunition range will include small, medium, large caliber and terminally-guided munition (TGM). The small arms portfolio will address export markets, both civil and military applications, the company said.

The proposed projects envisage potential joint ventures with up to six leading Global Defence Companies, it added.

Reliance Infrastructure’s wholly owned subsidiaries Jai Armaments Ltd. and Reliance Defence Ltd. already have licences from the Government of India for manufacturing of arms and ammunition.

Published - October 22, 2024 08:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.