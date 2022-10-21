Reliance Industries Ltd to demerge financial services unit, to list it as Jio Financial Services

Reliance Industries logo | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Board of Directors of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), at its meeting held on Friday, approved a Scheme of Arrangement amongst RIL, Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd (RSIL) and their respective shareholders and creditors in terms of which, RIL will demerge its financial services undertaking into RSIL {to be renamed Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL)}.

JFSL would be listed on the Indian stock exchanges. RSIL is currently a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL and is a RBI-registered non-Deposit taking Systemically Important (ND-SI) Non-Banking Financial Company.

Pursuant to the Scheme, shareholders of RIL will receive one equity share of JFSL of face value Rs 10 for one fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 held in RIL.

The Board has approved the Entitlement Ratio based on the recommendations of the independent valuer and merchant bankers.

The investment of RIL in Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited (RIIHL), which is a part of the financial services undertaking of RIL, will stand transferred to JFSL.

RIIHL is the ultimate beneficiary of 6.1% RIL shares through its interest in Petroleum Trust and Reliance Services and Holdings Ltd.

Additionally, through the Scheme, JFSL will acquire liquid assets to provide adequate regulatory capital for lending to consumers, merchants, etc., and incubate other financial services verticals such as insurance, payments, digital broking, asset management for at least the next 3 years of business operations.

“The regulatory licenses for the key businesses are in place,” RIL said in a statement.