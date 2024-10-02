GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Reliance Group forays into Bhutan with new company to develop renewable energy projects

Ties up with Druk Holding &Investment, the commercial and investment arm of Bhutan govt

Updated - October 02, 2024 04:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra
Anil Ambani with the Prime Minister of Bhutan, H.E Dasho Tshering Tobgay, on the occasion of the signing of agreements to set up 500 MW Solar and 770 MW Hydropower projects in Bhutan

Anil Ambani with the Prime Minister of Bhutan, H.E Dasho Tshering Tobgay, on the occasion of the signing of agreements to set up 500 MW Solar and 770 MW Hydropower projects in Bhutan | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Reliance Group led by Anil Ambani has announced entering into a partnership agreement with Druk Holding and Investments Ltd. (DHI), the commercial and investment arm of the Royal Government of Bhutan, to undertake various projects in the renewable and green energy landscape of Bhutan.

“The partnership between Reliance Group and Druk Holding will focus on green energy generation, specifically solar and hydropower initiatives, while also exploring innovative green technologies,” Reliance Group said in a statement.

It said it will collaborate with government-owned companies in Bhutan to implement infrastructure projects that support Bhutan’s net-zero goals.

Exclusivity with Reliance has ended but BP to continue with Ambani firm: India head

The partnership agreement was signed on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) by Harmanjit Singh Nagi, President (Corporate Development) of Reliance Power Ltd. and Ujjwal Deep Dahal, CEO of Druk Holding and Investments, in the presence of Mr. Ambani.

On this occasion, Reliance Group announced the establishment of a new flagship company, Reliance Enterprises which will exclusively promote investment in Bhutan’s renewable and green energy sector. 

Jointly promoted by Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. and Reliance Power Ltd., Reliance Enterprises will focus on enhancing sustainable energy solutions and implementing smart distribution and metering systems throughout Bhutan, Reliance Group said.

Published - October 02, 2024 03:58 pm IST

